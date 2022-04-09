Watch: Pugh pounces to score straight from kick-off as USWNT cut loose vs Uzbekistan
GOAL
Getty Images
The USWNT was widely expected to score goals in its friendly against Uzbekistan and Vlatko Andonovski's team did not disappoint in Columbus, Ohio.
It may have taken the USWNT a little bit of time to hit its stride in the first half, but once Andi Sullivan had scored the first goal, there was no waiting for the second goal.
Uzbekistan kicked off, but quickly lost the ball and, within about 13 seconds of the restart, Mallory Pugh was finishing off a quick break to make it 2-0.
Editors' Picks
- Man Utd's gutless defeat at Everton underlines the size of Ten Hag's task
- One goal in seven games: Why Salah's slump is concerning for Klopp, Liverpool and Man City
- Xhaka at left-back?! Arteta facing flak after Arsenal's Champions League bid rocked by Brighton blow
- 'Defensively, he's a top, top player' - What happened to £42m Man City misfit Mangala?