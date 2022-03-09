Watch: PSG star Mbappe scores at Real Madrid minutes after goal disallowed

Kylian Mbappe saw an opener against Real Madrid chalked off on Wednesday, but made up for it just minutes later by scoring a brilliant goal that did count.

The PSG star, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Madrid, beat Thibaut Courtois from a Nuno Mendes pass in the first half – only to see the linesman's flag go up after the ball hit the net.

Mbappe was not to be denied. Neymar found the France star just minutes later, and the forward rifled home a shot at the near post to open the scoring in the second leg of the last-16 second leg at Santiago Bernabeu.

Watch Mbappe's opener

NEYMAR TO MBAPPE. COUNT IT. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/g0OLIRpA6O — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 9, 2022

"Look at his body shape, he does the keeper!"



Oh Kylian Mbappe, that is pure class 🤩



The pace to attack the space followed by the coolest of finishes to put PSG ahead at the Bernabeu!#UCL pic.twitter.com/5LeGrWhnlF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2022

Further reading

For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.