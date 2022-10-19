WATCH: Pepi scores yet again for Groningen as USMNT star makes it five in six games

Ricardo Pepi scored once again for FC Groningen, netting the third and final goal in a KNVB Cup win over Dordecht.

Pepi scores fifth goal in six games

Groningen win 3-0

Striker making strong push for World Cup spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Pepi scored his fifth goal in six games for Groningen, sealing a 3-0 win with a 90th-minute finish. The goal was little more than a tap-in, with midfielder Florian Kruger squaring a ball for Pepi to finish into a wide-open net. The finish, though, was a solid reward for Pepi, who started and played the whole match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Every goal counts at this stage, especially as we get closer and closer to the World Cup. After going nearly a year without scoring, Pepi has found his touch, and his confidence, at the perfect time. On current form, it would be tough to leave Pepi at home, although Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent are all thriving with their current clubs as well.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PEPI? Groningen sealed a spot in the next round of the KNVB Cup, but they face a much tougher test this weekend in league play. Pepi and co. currently sit 16th in the Eredivsie and will host second-place PSV this weekend after their Europa League clash with Arsenal.