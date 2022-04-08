Watch: Payet scores 25-yard Puskas Award-contending goal with thunderbolt half-volley for Marseille
Dimitri Payet has always been a player that is capable of producing moments of jaw-dropping magic, and the Marseille star did just that during a Europa Conference League clash with PAOK as he fired in an early contender for the 2022 Puskas Award.
Ligue 1 heavyweights were already leading 1-0 as half-time approached during a continental outing against Greek opposition, but the roof was taken off Stade Velodrome by a stunning volley from a mercurial France international.
Former West Ham star Payet loitered on the edge of the box as Marseille lined up a corner in the 45th minute, with the ball fired into him as he spun on the spot and made a perfect connection with a 25-yard thunderbolt that scorched into the top corner.
Editors' Picks
- No Ronaldo or Maguire? How Ten Hag's Man Utd might play
- Ronaldo-like Benzema blows Chelsea away with second consecutive Champions League hat-trick for Madrid
- Barcelona's teenage wizard: 'Pedri Potter' bringing Messi-esque magic back to Camp Nou
- 'I went to the games and then straight to the tattoo shop!' - Football fans and their ink
Watch Payet's stunning goal for Marseille
Marseille went on to win the game 2-1, meaning that they have one foot in the semi-finals ahead of a return date with PAOK next Thursday.