WATCH: Paulista sent off for horrific kick on Vinicius Junior moments after Real Madrid star scored

Gill Clark
|
Gabriel Paulista red card Valencia Real Madrid 2022-23Getty
Vinícius JúniorValencia vs Real MadridValenciaReal MadridPrimera División Femenina

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista was shown a straight red card for a wild kick at Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior.

  • Gabriel kicks out
  • Shown straight red card
  • Brazilian had earlier scored

WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia were reduced to 10 men against Real Madrid at Mestalla on Thursday when Gabriel Paulista saw red for a horrific kick at Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian had earlier made it 2-0 to Real Madrid after Marco Asensio had opened the scoring.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius Junior, wearing blackout boots, was unhurt after the kick but reacted furiously, jumping up and shoving Gabriel in the chest.

The Brazilian's goal had earlier made it 2-0 to Real Madrid. The strike was his 50th goal for the club on his 200th appearance.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid return to action on Sunday in La Liga against Real Mallorca.