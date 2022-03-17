Residents of Asuncion, the capital city of Paraguay, will have heard the roar emanating from Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Wednesday evening as Olimpia beat Fluminense on penalties.

The 4-1 shoot-out victory came in the preliminary rounds of the Copa Libertadores, earning them a place in the group stage of the competition.

A video uploaded to Twitter from a nearby building in Asuncion reveals just how far the sound of the crowd's cheering travelled following the winning penalty.

Watch the video here

Así se escuchó desde las afueras del Defensores tras el penal de Derlis González y clasificación de Olimpia a la fase de Grupos de la @Libertadores. pic.twitter.com/MYdE3HkQzv — Elias Niguara (@eliasguarani) March 17, 2022

What happened?

Going into their third qualifying stage second-leg tie, Olimpia faced an uphill struggle to reach the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, after losing the first match 3-1 in Brazil.

Article continues below

However, they took the game to spot-kicks with a 2-0 win - with Guillermo Paiva scoring in the 89th minute - and eventually prevailed 4-1 in the shoot-out.

Derlis Gonzalez netted the winning kick after Willian and Felipe Melo both missed for Fluminense - sending the home crowd into raptures.

Further reading