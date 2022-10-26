WATCH: Darwin's had a stinker! Liverpool frontman somehow hits the post with the goal gaping against Ajax

Darwin Nunez inexplicably missed an open goal in Liverpool's match against Ajax, failing to double his side's advantage before the break.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were up and running in Amsterdam thanks to a cute finish from Mohamed Salah, however striker Darwin Nunez failed to double his side's advantage just minutes later. A succinct, free-flowing team move concluded with Roberto Firmino laying it on a plate for the Uruguayan, but he inexplicably hit the post from just a few yards out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his glaring miss in the first half, Nunez atoned for his error in the second. The 23-year-old rose highest to meet Andy Robertson's out-swinging corner kick with a powerful header into the far corner. A fine finish from youngster Harvey Elliot wrapped up the points for Klopp's men, as their qualification from the group stage became a formality.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After securing Champions League qualification, Liverpool's attention turns to making up ground in the league. They host a struggling Leeds United side at Anfield on Saturday.

