How to watch NFL 2024 season from anywhere with the DAZN NFL Game Pass

Those who’ve been glued to the Gridiron this season have already ridden several rollercoasters of emotion during the early weeks’ skirmishes, and the NFL action will continue to heat up as the season progresses. Let GOAL help guide you on how to watch this season’s thrilling NFL action with DAZN NFL Game Pass.

The NFL season so far

Unsurprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs, who reigned supreme during the previous two Super Bowls, are favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft this season. Andy Reid's champs will make NFL history if they go all the way again, as no team has ever three-peated.

The Chiefs are one of only five sides that have remained unbeaten so far during this current NFL season, with the four others being the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Minnesota Vikings. However, Kansas City hasn’t had matters its own way this term, with all three of its successes so far coming by 7 points or less.

The Buffalo Bills are flying highest of the unbeaten five, having racked up 112 points in their first three games. The Bills, who have reached at least the Divisional Playoffs stage of the postseason in each of the last four seasons, thrashed the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 during the latest week 3 round of games.

The surprise packages of the NFL season to date are the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikes, who suffered their most regular-season defeats for 10 years last season, are in rampaging form currently. They backed up an impressive win over last year’s Super Bowl runners-up, the San Francisco 49ers, by smashing the Houston Texans in week 3 to maintain their winning streak.

How to watch the NFL 2024 season on DAZN

DAZN NFL Game Pass offers NFL enthusiasts the opportunity to watch every single NFL game live throughout the season, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl LIX. DAZN viewers also have access to NFL Network, highlights, and documentaries.

Subscribers can download NFL Game Pass and watch it on the go, with the ability to stream it on multiple devices. NFL Game Pass is available as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package on the DAZN app. It is available worldwide on DAZN, excluding the United States and China.

How much is the NFL on DAZN?

Country Price for an entire season Germany €179.99 United Kingdom £159.99 Mexico MXN 2700 Australia AUD 289.99 Brazil R$ 399.90 Japan ¥28,800 Spain €179.99 France €209.99 Italy €199.99 Denmark DKK 2049

What Is The NFL 2024 Schedule?

32 NFL teams kick off the regular season each year, dreaming of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft at the Super Bowl. Those 32 sides are split into the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 16 teams in each conference are further split into 4-team divisions.

As is the norm in the NFL, the regular season begins in early September each year and continues through December. Each of the 32 teams plays 17 regular season games during that period. At the end of the regular season, the top-7 sides from each conference (the four division winners and the top three non-division winners with the best overall regular season records) advance to the postseason or Playoffs.

All bar the top-seeded conference sides from the AFC and the NFC compete in the first round of the Playoffs, known as the Wild Card round, which gets underway in January. The winners of those games progress to the Divisional Playoffs, the last-8 stage, where the top seeds re-enter the fray. Following that, it’s the Conference Championships or semi-finals, with the winners heading to the Super Bowl, which this season is being staged at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NFL 2024 Season Key Dates

August 8 - August 25, 2024: Preseason

September 5, 2024: Opening weekend

September 6, 2024: NFL Brazil game

October 6 - October 20, 2024: NFL London Games

November 10, 2024: NFL Munich Game

November 28, 2024: NFL Thanksgiving Games

January 11 - 13, 2025: NFL Super Wildcard Weekend

January 18 - 19, 2025: NFL Divisional Playoffs

January 26, 2025: Conference Championship Games

February 2, 2025: Pro Bowl Games

February 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX

FAQs

Can I use the NFL Game Pass in the UK?

Yes, NFL Game Pass is available on DAZN and Prime Video in the UK, too, through a partnership between DAZN and Amazon. It gives the UK’s NFL enthusiasts the opportunity to watch every single NFL game live throughout the season, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl LIX.

Does NFL Game Pass work outside the US?

The NFL Game Pass is available worldwide on DAZN, except for the United States and China. Subscribers can download NFL Game Pass and watch it on the go, with the ability to stream it on multiple devices. NFL Game Pass is available as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package on the DAZN app.

Does NFL Game Pass work worldwide?

Yes, except in the United States and China. NFL Game Pass International is accessible on DAZN in over 250 territories. DAZN apps are available on many devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Smart TVs.