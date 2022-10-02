WATCH: Mourinho posts hilarious clips of him watching Roma beat Inter from team bus due to suspension

Jose Mourinho posted clips of him watching Roma play Inter from the team bus parked outside San Siro on Saturday night.

Roma beat Inter 2-1

Mourinho was suspended for fixture

Boss cheered for his side from the team bus

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho had to catch his team play from the bus as he was serving a touchline ban for storming onto the pitch after Roma lost 1-0 to Atalanta in their previous Serie A clash. Bad news for him, but good news for us as we got to enjoy his hilarious video updates on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chris Smalling and Paulo Dybala were on target for Roma as they came back from behind to beat Inter 2-1. The result moved them up to fifth in Serie A.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? I Giallorossi next play on October 6 in a Europa League group stage fixture against Real Betis.