WATCH: Morgan scores stunner in MLS playoffs - and then gets injured during celebration

Former Celtic and Sunderland winger Lewis Morgan scored a stunner to open the MLS Cup playoffs but suffered an injury during the ensuing celebration.

Morgan scores stunner

Injured in celebration

Red Bulls' leading scorer in first season with club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The New York Red Bulls winger opened the scoring in Saturday's clash with FC Cincinnati, hitting a long-range missile for the opener early in the second half. However, the excitement didn't last long as Morgan had to be substituted straight after as he appeared to suffer an injury during the celebration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morgan was the Red Bulls' leading scorer during the regular season, scoring 14 goals while providing five assists. His breakout came in his first season with the club, having been acquired from Inter Miami for a then-league-record trade of $1.2m in General Allocation Money.