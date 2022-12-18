WATCH: Messi sneaks extra-time goal over the line to restore Argentina’s lead in World Cup final

Lionel Messi restored Argentina’s lead in the 2022 World Cup final by sneaking a close-range effort over the line that required input from technology.

Albiceleste threw away two-goal lead

Messi netted in extra-time

Thrilling contest in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The Albiceleste established a two-goal lead in the first-half, courtesy of Messi and Angel Di Maria, but threw that away as Kylian Mbappe bagged a late brace in normal time. Argentina got their noses in front again during extra-time, with their talismanic captain bundling over the line before a last-ditch clearance could be made.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi’s effort was a 99th for his country in what has been a quite remarkable career, with a World Cup win all that he needs in order to complete a stunning medal collection.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina could not see the game out in extra-time, with Mbappe completing his hat-trick, with nerves being shredded in the Middle East.