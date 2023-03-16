WATCH: 'Everybody makes mistakes!' - Matteo Guendouzi angrily confronts Marseille fan on hunger strike to try and force the departure of Leonardo Balerdi

Matteo Guendouzi confronted a Marseille fan who went on a hunger strike to force the departure of defender Leonardo Balerdi.

Marseille held by Strasbourg last Sunday

Balerdi was sent off in the match

Fan started hunger strike to force him to leave the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Boca Juniors star Balerdi was shown a red card after he shoved Habib Diallo with the striker through on goal during Marseille's 2-2 draw against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Supporters were evidently unhappy with the result as it left them 10 points adrift of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, with one fan even going on a hunger strike to protest Balerdi's place in the squad outside the Robert Louis-Dreyfus training centre. He held up a cardboard side that read: "The people of Marseille don't want you anymore, respect us, thank you".

Guendouzi stood up for his team-mate and confronted the supporter, forcing him to leave his spot while insisting that "everyone makes mistakes" in his attempt to diffuse the situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balerdi is going through a rough patch of form as the defender also underperformed in Marseille’s 3-0 loss to PSG last month and missed the decisive penalty in their shootout defeat against Annecy in the Coupe de France. However, he has been a regular at the back under Igor Tudor and has a contract until 2026.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALERDI? The defender will be unavailable for Marseille's next two games against Reims and Montpellier due to suspension.