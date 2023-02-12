WATCH: Marcus Rashford delivers again! Man Utd star heads home superb Luke Shaw cross to break deadlock vs Leeds

Hal Fish
|
Marcus Rashford Manchester UnitedGetty Images
Manchester UnitedM. RashfordLeeds United vs Manchester UnitedLeeds UnitedPremier League

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford continued his fine run of goalscoring form by heading in the opener against Leeds United.

  • Two sides drew mid-week
  • Game was in the balance again
  • Until Rashford took control

WHAT HAPPENED? With the scores level at 0-0 after 80 minutes, Luke Shaw curled a delightful cross into the Whites' penalty box. Rashford rose highest to put the Red Devils 1-0 up, silencing the Elland Road crowd before Alejandro Garnacho then doubled the scoreline just five minutes later (watch in US here).

