WATCH: Man Utd transfer target Osimhen scores outrageous volley for Napoli in Serie A clash with Roma

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen linked up with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as he fired in a stunning volley to open the scoring against Roma.

Crucial game in Italy

Roma sixth and Napoli first

Osimhen takes control with 14th league goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Looking to maintain their commanding lead at the top of Serie A, Luciano Spalletti's men played host to Jose Mourinho and co. With 16 minutes on the clock, Mario Rui slipped a clever ball through to Kvaratskhelia on the left flank before he crossed to the far post to find Osimhen, who took the ball down on his chest and flicked it up on his knee between a crowd of Roma players before blasting a superb volley into the top corner of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen now has 14 goals and four assists in 15 Serie A games this. Such form has seen him linked with a move to Manchester United – although a touted €100m fee could prove to be a sticking point in any negotiations.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? With the Nigerian firing Napoli closer to the Scudetto, it's hard to imagine his price tag will drop anytime soon and he certainly looks to be worth every penny right now.