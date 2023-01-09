WATCH: Man Utd legend Roy Keane tells hilarious story of disastrous first date with wife Theresa

Roy Keane told a hilarious story where he recalled his disastrous first date with wife Theresa in the 1990s.

Keane recollects first date with his wife

Was a disaster

Married Theresa Doyle in 1997

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United skipper was still a Nottingham Forest player when he met his wife Theresa Doyle for the first time. On The Tommy Tiernan Show, Keane recalled picking her up from Nottingham's stadium, City Ground, for their first date but admitted he did not plan it well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the couple's first date was an unmitigated disaster, the next couple of meeting must have gone better. Keane married Doyle in 1997 and the couple has five children and two grandchildren.