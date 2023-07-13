WATCH: Madness in Miami! Lionel Messi gets a kiss from a fan and has dinner with Diego Torres on first night out

Lionel Messi was kissed by a fan during his first Miami outing as footballer goes out for dinner with family and singer Diego Torres.

Messi has touched down in Miami

Set to make debut this month

Has taken the city by storm

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper is already in the United States ahead of his transfer to Inter Miami. He was spotted entering a restaurant in Miami along with his family and Torres, where a few fans were present to greet him. Among them, an unnamed man planted a kiss on Messi's cheeks after the 36-year-old obliged to pose for a selfie with him.

The fan was heard shouting in excitement: "Leo, te amo hermano. Gracias, Gracias, Gracias por tanto. (Leo, I love you brother. Thank you, thank you, thank you so much)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The restaurant owner also did not let go of the opportunity to click a picture as he posed beside the footballer along with his father Jorge Messi and the Argentine singer and songwriter Torres.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is likely to be presented in a 'major unveiling event' that will be held on July 16 at 8 pm ET, along with former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.