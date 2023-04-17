WATCH: Ex-Liverpool & Barcelona striker Luis Suarez SKIES penalty over the crossbar on league debut for Gremio

Luis Suarez is one of the finest goalscorers of the modern era, but even the very best get it wrong occasionally – particularly from the penalty spot.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker fluffed his lines from 12 yards for current club Gremio on Sunday, when the Uruguayan legend was making his league debut for the Brazilian club. Suarez has already been among the goals for the Porto Alegre-based outfit, netting a hat-trick on his competitive bow, but he skied an effort from the spot against Santos early in the second half as he sent the ball sailing into the crowd.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez, who is now 36 years of age, linked up with Gremio in December 2022. He has previously hit 111 goals in Europe for Ajax, 82 at Liverpool and 198 for Barcelona. The enigmatic frontman returned to his native South America in 2022 and helped boyhood club Nacional to league title triumphs after retracting steps to where it all began for him.

WHAT NEXT? Suarez’s penalty miss in his latest outing did not prove costly, with Joao Pedro netting what proved to be the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time as Gremio ran out 1-0 winners on the day.