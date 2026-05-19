How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to accelerate the shift toward short-form digital consumption, with TikTok taking on an expanded, official role in tournament coverage. While full 90-minute broadcasts remain on traditional platforms, a landmark partnership with FIFA positions TikTok as a major destination for real-time match clips, behind-the-scenes access, and official broadcaster activity.

Here, GOAL breaks down how to follow the tournament on TikTok, regional rights holders, and what content will be available throughout the competition.

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on TikTok?

TikTok will not host standalone, full-length live broadcasts of matches. However, under its status as FIFA’s preferred platform for the tournament, authorised regional broadcasters have the option to stream live portions of matches directly within the platform's dedicated World Cup hub.

For complete, uninterrupted match coverage, fans will still need to use traditional television broadcasts or official streaming platforms. TikTok's live components are designed to complement the primary broadcast by offering real-time discovery and a mobile-first second-screen experience.

How do I find the official World Cup tournament hub on TikTok?

You can access the dedicated experience by opening the TikTok app and typing "World Cup","FIFA World Cup" or "World Cup 2026" into the search bar. The official, verified tournament banner and hub will appear at the very top of your search results.

Is it free to access World Cup content on TikTok?

Yes. Accessing the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub, creator content, and broadcaster clips on TikTok is completely free. However, watching full-length matches on the additional streaming platforms listed in our guide may require a paid subscription or regional television licence.

2026 FIFA World Cup TikTok viewing guide

Region / Country Official Broadcaster(s) Additional Streaming Platforms Australia SBS SBS On Demand Brazil Grupo Globo / CazéTV Globoplay Canada Bell Media (TSN, CTV, RDS) TSN Direct, RDS Direct France beIN Sports / M6 beIN CONNECT, 6play Germany ARD / ZDF / Magenta Sport ZDF Mediathek, MagentaTV India & South Asia Viacom18 / JioCinema JioCinema Italy RAI / DAZN RaiPlay, DAZN app Japan DAZN / NHK / Nippon TV / Fuji TV DAZN, NHK+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision / TV Azteca ViX MENA beIN Sports beIN CONNECT New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Portugal Sport TV / LiveModeTV Sport TV app South Africa SuperSport / SABC DStv Stream, SABC+, Showmax South Korea JTBC / KBS Regional broadcast apps, NAVER Sports Spain RTVE / DAZN RTVE Play, DAZN app Sub-Saharan Africa New World TV / SuperSport Regional streaming platforms United Kingdom BBC / ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX United States FOX Sports / Telemundo Fubo, Peacock, Tubi

How to follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok

Fans can access coverage through the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub by searching for the tournament name or following verified broadcaster pages. These destinations will aggregate content throughout the tournament, including:

Official Creator Correspondents: A global cohort of 30 specialised creators embedded across host cities providing behind-the-scenes updates from training facilities, press centres, and team arrivals.

Broadcaster Activity: Verified media accounts publishing instant goals, key highlights, and post-match analysis.

Archival Footage integration: Licenced content utilising historic tournament moments alongside 2026 match action.

The hub also features localised information, match schedules, and interactive filtering to help users customise their tournament feeds.

Will World Cup clips on TikTok be geo-blocked?

While general creator content, trends, and fan reactions are available globally, official match highlights, instant goals, and live broadcast windows published by regional rights holders may be geo-restricted to specific countries due to international broadcasting licences.