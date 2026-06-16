When and where?

Group H Table

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

Gemini

Who is showing the World Cup in Uruguay?

In Uruguay, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between premium providers and the national public broadcasting network.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster Type Coverage Details DSports (DirecTV) & DAZN Pay-TV / Streaming Broadcasting all 104 matches of the tournament live. DAZN also offers access to the DSports broadcast for subscribers in Uruguay. Paramount+ & Disney+ Streaming Both streaming platforms are providing comprehensive coverage of the tournament for subscribers as part of broader regional distribution deals. Canal 5 (TNU) & Antel TV Free-to-Air Broadcasting 32 matches for free through a state co-production initiative. This includes all of Uruguay's matches, the opening game, the semi-finals, and the final. Available on traditional television via Canal 5 and streaming via the Antel TV platform.

How do I watch Canal 5 from abroad using ExpressVPN?

To watch Uruguay's public broadcaster Canal 5 (also known as TNU) from the UK using ExpressVPN, you need to make it look like your internet connection is coming from Uruguay.

Here is the step-by-step process:

1. Open ExpressVPN:

Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in.

2. Connect to a Uruguay server:

Search for Uruguay in the location list and connect. You must wait for the connection to be established before opening your browser.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are using a computer, it helps to use "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" mode, or clear your cache, so the site doesn't remember your previous location.

4. Go to the Canal 5 website:

Navigate to the official Canal 5 website (often listed as TNU or mediospublicos.uy) and look for the "En Vivo" (Live) section. You can also check their official YouTube channel, which sometimes simulcasts their live feed.

5. Start watching:

Click play on the live stream. If it prompts you to create an account, you can usually do so for free.