Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoSweden
Estadio BBVA
team-logoTunisia
STREAM ENTV ANYWHEREGET A TRAVEL ESIM
Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Tunisia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV travel guide, free streams, VPNs, eSIMs

TV Guide & Streaming

A wave of excitement is building in the Carthage Eagles camp as Tunisia prepares for their Group F matches, ready to face a tough lineup that includes the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden.


Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

ENTV

🇦🇩 Andorra

RTVE | M6 | DAZN

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe | TV Pública

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF | ServusTV

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

İTV

🇧🇪 Belgium

VRT | RTBF

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇰🇭 Cambodia

Hang Meas

🇨🇦 Canada

Bell Media

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevisión

🇨🇳 China

CMG

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica | Tigo Sports

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRT

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT | TV Nova

🇩🇰 Denmark

DR | TV2

🇪🇨 Ecuador

Teleamazonas

🇸🇻 El Salvador

TCS | Tigo Sports

🇪🇪 Estonia

TV3

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC

🇫🇮 Finland

Yle | MTV3

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports

🇩🇪 Germany

ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport

🇬🇷 Greece

ERT

🇬🇹 Guatemala

Albavisión | Tigo Sports

🇭🇳 Honduras

Televicentro | Tigo Sports

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

PCCW

🇭🇺 Hungary

MTVA

🇮🇸 Iceland

RÚV

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | RRI

🇮🇷 Iran

IRIB TV3

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇱 Israel

KAN | Charlton

🇮🇹 Italy

RAI | DAZN

🇯🇵 Japan

NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

QAZTRK

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport

🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan

KTRK

🇱🇻 Latvia

TV3 Latvia

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein

SRG SSR

🇱🇹 Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

VRT | RTBF

🇲🇴 Macau

TDM

🇲🇻 Maldives

Medianet

🇲🇹 Malta

PBS

🇲🇺 Mauritius

MBC

🇲🇽 Mexico

TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN Sports

🇲🇳 Mongolia

EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO

🇲🇪 Montenegro

Arena Sport | RTCG

🇳🇵 Nepal

Acepro Media | Prime TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NOS

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports

🇲🇰 North Macedonia

Arena Sport

🇳🇴 Norway

NRK | TV2

🇵🇦 Panama

Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports

🇵🇾 Paraguay

Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports

🇵🇪 Peru

América Televisión

🇵🇭 Philippines

Aleph Group

🇵🇱 Poland

TVP

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV | LiveModeTV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena

🇷🇺 Russia

Match TV

🇸🇲 San Marino

RAI | DAZN

🇷🇸 Serbia

RTS | Arena Sport

🇸🇬 Singapore

Mediacorp

🇸🇰 Slovakia

STVR | TV JOJ

🇸🇮 Slovenia

Arena Sport

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC | SportyTV

🌏 South America

DSports | Disney+

🇰🇷 South Korea

JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK

🇪🇸 Spain

RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN

🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV | SuperSport

🇸🇪 Sweden

SVT | TV4

🇨🇭 Switzerland

SRG SSR

🇹🇼 Taiwan

ELTA | EBC | TTV

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

Varzish TV | TV Football

🇹🇱 Timor-Leste

ETO

🇹🇷 Türkiye

TRT

🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan

Turkmenistan Sport

🇺🇦 Ukraine

MEGOGO

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC | ITV

🇺🇸 United States

Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)

🇺🇾 Uruguay

Canal 5 | Antel TV

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

Televen

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV


Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPNSign up now

Read more: How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Guide to Last Minute Sales Phase, qualified teams, fixtures & more

What broadcaster is showing FIFA World Cup football in Tunisia?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Tunisia’s quest for glory can tune in to live coverage on beIN Sports and Établissement de la Radiodiffusion Télévision Tunisienne (ERTT).

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup


Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

To watch the Tunisia National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

  1. Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
  2. Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
  3. Connect to a Strategic Server
  4. Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
  5. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Tunisia game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

  1. Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play.
  2. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended.
  3. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required.
  4. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.


Stream every World Cup match live on mobileGet Saily today!


Frequently asked questions

Tunisia is in Group F for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are scheduled to face the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden.

Tunisia will kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Sweden on 15 June at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Carthage Eagles have selected the El Barrial Training Center in Monterrey, Mexico, as their primary Team Base Camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ellyes Skhiri remains the vital engine of the Tunisia midfield, bringing years of Bundesliga experience with Eintracht Frankfurt to anchor the team and dictate play. Hannibal Mejbri is the creative spark for the Carthage Eagles, offering technical flair and energy in the attacking third that will be essential for breaking down defences in Group F.

In the defensive line, Montassar Talbi of FC Lorient provides the leadership and stability needed at the back, while Ali Abdi offers a consistent threat from the left flank with his ability to join the attack. Up front, keep an eye on Elias Saad, who has been in clinical form for Hannover 96, and the young Ismaël Gharbi, whose versatility across the forward line adds a dynamic element to the Tunisian offence. Veteran Youssef Msakni also remains a key figure, looking to provide the leadership and experience necessary for a successful World Cup campaign.

Tunisia’s opening match against Sweden kicks off in the very early morning, while their second fixture against Japan and their final group stage game against the Netherlands are both scheduled for late-night starts.

In Tunisia, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast exclusively on beIN Sports, which holds the rights for the entire Middle East and North Africa region across its satellite channels and the TOD streaming platform.

Including the 2026 tournament in North America, Tunisia has qualified for the FIFA World Cup a total of 7 times, with appearances in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, and 2026.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting