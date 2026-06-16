When and where?

Group H Table

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

Gemini

Who is showing the World Cup in Spain?

In Spain, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are split between DAZN and the public broadcaster RTVE.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster Type Coverage Details DAZN Pay-TV Broadcasting all 104 matches of the tournament live and on-demand through a dedicated Mediapro channel. (Also accessible via Movistar Plus+ and Orange TV for customers with the relevant football packages). RTVE Free-to-Air Broadcasting one match per day for free. This guaranteed coverage includes all of Spain's matches, the opening game, key knockout stage matches, both semi-finals, and the final. Available on La 1, Teledeporte, and the RTVE Play streaming platform.

How do I watch RTVE from abroad using ExpressVPN?

1. Sign in to ExpressVPN:Ensure your app is up to date.

Open the ExpressVPN app on your device (phone, computer, smart TV, or streaming stick) and log in.

2. Connect to a server in Spain:Crucial step.

Search for Spain in the location list and connect. ExpressVPN typically has server options in Madrid and Barcelona — either will work to give you a Spanish IP address. Wait until the app confirms you are connected.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are watching on a computer, it is best to open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache. This ensures RTVE doesn't recognize your location from a previous visit.

4. Navigate to RTVE Play:

Go to the RTVE Play website or open the RTVE app on your device.

5. Create a free account (if prompted):

You may need to register for a free RTVE Play account to watch live TV. If the registration form asks for a Spanish postal code (Código Postal), you will need to provide a valid 5-digit Spanish code (e.g., 28001 for Madrid).

6. Start streaming:

Navigate to the live feed for La 1 or Teledeporte to watch the World Cup matches.