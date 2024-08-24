How to catch the light middleweight bout live from Mexico City this weekend

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will go around with John Gotti III for a second time this month in another exhibition bout at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, more than a year after their first descended into chaos with a no-contest result.

The pair previously met in 2023 as part of the undefeated fighter's continued raft of one-off fights since his professional retirement, but farcical scenes ensured after trash-talking by both camps ended with a ring invasion and backstage brawling.

The two will hope to have a definitive answer in this latest contest, as Mayweather squares off with Gotti, the grandson of legendary monster John Gotti and a professional mixed martial artist in his own right. The latter could credibly score an upset if he exploits his opponent's aging form, but with Mayweather continuing to defy expectations, even in these "friendly" contests, it will certainly take a terrific effort to stop him.

Elsewhere on the bill, Victor Ortiz and Rodrigo Damian Coria are set to go toe-to-toe, while there will also be an encounter between David Picasso and Azat Hovhanisyan.

So, when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Allow GOAL to give you all the details as Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III prepare to clash in the ring once again.

When will Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III 2 take place?

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III 2 will face off on Saturday, August 24, with the fight due to take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Date: Saturday, August 24

Saturday, August 24 Time: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. UK (Sunday)

9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. UK (Sunday) Main event ringwalks (approx):11:06 p.m. ET / 4:06 a.m. UK (Sunday)

The venue has a storied history with combat events and has been a regular home for UFC bouts held in Mexico, along with local wrestling. NBA games have also been held there, with a view to future expansion into the market.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III 2

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch PPV Price USA Saturday, August 24 22:00 ET DAZN 64.99 USD Canada Saturday, August 24 22:00 ET DAZN 64.99 CAD UK Sunday, August 25 03:00 GMT DAZN 19.99 GBP Ireland Sunday, August 25 03:00 GMT DAZN 19.99 EUR Saudi Arabia Sunday, August 25 05:00 KSA DAZN 69.99 SAR France Sunday, August 25 04:00 CEST DAZN 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, August 25 12:00 AEST DAZN 39.99 AUD South Africa Sunday, August 25 04:00 SAST DAZN 360.00 ZAR India Sunday, August 25 07:30 IST DAZN 1,600.00 INR

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III 2 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light heavyweight Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III Super welterweight Victor Ortiz vs Rodrigo Damian Coria Super bantamweight David Picasso vs Azat Hovhanisyan

Floyd Mayweather Jr exhibition boxing stats

Age : 47

: 47 Height : 5ft 8in

: 5ft 8in Reach : 72"

: 72" Total fights : 7

: 7 Record: 3–0 (1–3) (3 KOs)

John Gotti III professional boxing stats