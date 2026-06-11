Where to watch France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

When and where?

World Cup - Grp. I New York/New Jersey Stadium

Group I Table

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

Gemini

Who are France's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I opponents?

Date (CEST) Opponent Venue Kick-off Time (CEST) Jun 16 🇸🇳 Senegal New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ, USA) 21:00 CEST Jun 22 🇮🇶 Iraq Philadelphia Stadium (Philadelphia, PA, USA) 23:00 CEST Jun 26 🇳🇴 Norway Boston Stadium (Foxborough, MA, USA) 21:00 CEST

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in France?

In France, the broadcasting landscape for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has undergone a historic shift. For the first time in over 48 years, traditional broadcaster TF1 will not air any matches. Instead, the tournament rights are split between a new free-to-air home and a comprehensive premium subscription network.

Free-to-Air Television (En Clair & Gratuit)

M6: In a major television shake-up, the M6 Group won the exclusive free-to-air rights for the tournament. M6 will broadcast 54 matches live and free on terrestrial television.

M6+ Platform: For cord-cutters or mobile viewers, all 54 matches in the M6 television package can be streamed live and entirely for free via their digital application, M6+.

Premium Subscription Television (Sur Abonnement)

beIN SPORTS: The undisputed home for football purists, beIN SPORTS will broadcast all 104 matches of the tournament live. While 54 matches will be shared simultaneously with M6, beIN SPORTS holds complete exclusivity for the remaining 50 matches.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT: Subscribers can access complete multi-screen coverage, full match replays, and alternative camera feeds using the network's streaming application.

How to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Fubo

For passionate supporters of Les Bleus and local cord-cutters looking to witness every breathtaking sprint from Kylian Mbappé and watch France's tactical quest on North American soil, Fubo stands out as a premier live-sports alternative to traditional cable networks, ensuring you don't miss a single minute of Didier Deschamps' stacked lineup.

Local Channel Availability: Fubo provides live feeds to official tournament broadcasters. Depending on your country of registration, this includes networks such as FOX and FS1 for English-language coverage, or Telemundo and Universo for Spanish commentary, giving you full access to elite international analysis.

Pristine Quality: For select marquee matchups, Fubo packages offer live broadcasting in 4K HDR , allowing you to experience every detail of the high-octane action at MetLife Stadium in stunning clarity.

Cloud DVR Storage: If the afternoon kickoff time clashes with your work schedule, Fubo's built-in Cloud DVR allows you to record the entire match live to watch later completely on-demand.

Multi-Screen Viewing: Fubo allows users to stream on multiple devices at once. You can keep France's high-stakes game on the big screen while tracking concurrent Group I action or live stats on a phone or tablet.

Free Trial: New users can take advantage of Fubo's free trial offer, a perfect option to test the platform's reliability right as the group stage gets underway.

💡 Traveler's Tip: Fubo services are geo-restricted to their respective broadcasting regions. If you are traveling outside your home country during the World Cup, a premium VPN connected to a server back home will be required to unlock your regular live channels.





France's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Four years after their unforgettable run to the final in Qatar where they took champions Argentina to the absolute brink in a legendary penalty shootout, France are back on football's biggest stage with redemption on their minds. Les Bleus are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like captain Kylian Mbappé with a dynamic, highly explosive new generation. For the passionate French fanbase, this journey to the World Cup is more than just a routine appearance; it is the culmination of a masterfully managed transitional period aimed at reclaiming their status as global football's premier heavyweights.

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Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, the French finished their European preliminary group with five victories, one draw, and zero defeats. The undisputed driving force behind this run was Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé, whose blistering form yielded a crucial five goals during qualification, making him the top scorer for his nation in the preliminaries. Under the guidance of manager Didier Deschamps, who took the reins all the way back in 2012, France navigated the qualifiers with a familiar sense of purpose and tactical resilience.

Tactically, Deschamps, who brings immense World Cup pedigree from his historic tournament triumphs as both a player and a coach, has implemented a system heavily reliant on pragmatism and devastating transition sequences. Recognizing the sheer technical proficiency of players like Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise, Deschamps prefers a setup that breeds defensive stability and ruthlessly punishes opposing defensive errors. While his approach has been highly effective in securing trophies, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his transition-focused system translates into creative final-third problem solving, avoiding the trap of becoming too passive or over-reliant on individual brilliance when attempting to break down the resilient, world-class defenses they are guaranteed to face in Group I.