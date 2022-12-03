News Matches
WATCH: Lionel Messi scores first World Cup knockout goal of his career for Argentina against Australia

James Hunsley
22:47 GMT+3 03/12/2022
Lionel Messi Argentina 2022
Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina against Australia on Saturday in what was his first career World Cup knockout goal.
  • Messi made 1,000th career appearance
  • Scored first WC knockout goal
  • Put team ahead vs Australia

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi latched onto Nicolas Otamendi's set up following a pass in the box from Alexis Mac Allister, before steering the ball past Mathew Ryan and into the far corner to give Argentina an early lead in Al Rayyan. Despite a late goal from the Socceroos, Australia held on to win by an eventual 2-1 scoreline.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 1,000th game of his career, the boy from Rosario notched his first-ever goal in the knockout stages of a World Cup. Messi's strike against Australia was his third of the tournament in Qatar, which put his side ahead after a valiant start from the Socceroos.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old's strike helped see Argentina through to the quarter-finals, where they will play the Netherlands after their 3-1 victory over the USMNT earlier on Saturday.

