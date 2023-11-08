WATCH: Lionel Messi will be proud! Thiago Almada channels Argentina team-mate with sublime chipped finish to seal crucial MLS playoffs win for Atlanta United

Lionel Messi will be proud after compatriot Thiago Almada scored a sublime chipped finish to seal crucial MLS playoffs win for Atlanta United.

Almada continues to star for Atlanta

Scored a brilliant goal against Columbus

Almost replicated Messi's 2012 finish against Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old midfielder continued his sensational form and got on the scoresheet against Columbus in a 4-2 win on Tuesday evening at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was almost one-way traffic throughout the match with Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva, and Edwin Mosquera getting the goals for the hosts before Almada sealed the three points with an incredible solo goal.

After he received the ball on the left wing the 2022 World Cup winner turned on the after-burners and ran through on goal. As goalkeeper Patrick Schulte came out of his line to narrow down the angle, Almada chipped and gently lobbed the ball over his head to score the fourth for his team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Almada's goal closely resembled Messi's 2012 strike against Sevilla. After Andre Iniesta produced a defence-splitting through ball, the Argentine nutmegged defender Emir Spahic and then found the net with an outrageous chip over keeper Andres Palop's head to hand a 2-0 lead to Barcelona.

Article continues below

Almada is following in the footsteps of his legendary national team senior and boasts of 12 goals and 16 assists for Atlanta this season, while playing a crucial role in firing them to the play-offs. The MLS Young Player of the Year award recipient has ambitions of playing in Europe and is seeking a challenge across the Atlantic in the January transfer window of 2024, when the domestic season in America comes to a close.

WHAT NEXT? Atlanta will make a trip to Lower.com Field Stadium to lock horns against Columbus away from home on Sunday evening in their next fixture.