Lionel Messi headed straight down the tunnel following Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat against Rennes, rather than stay out and applaud the home support.

Ligue 1 giants suffer home defeat

Argentine forward doesn't stick around

Questions being asked of his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar endured an afternoon to forget against Rennes, with the reigning Ligue 1 champions slipping to a shock 2-0 defeat at Parc des Princes. Home supporters vented their anger throughout the second half of another disappointing display, with Messi deciding that he had seen and heard enough at the final whistle as he headed straight to the dressing room.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Questions continue to be asked of how much longer Messi will be sticking around in Paris, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner set to see his contract expire in the summer. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona or a move to MLS.

WHAT NEXT? While Messi was quick to get himself off the field against Rennes, Kylian Mbappe – who filled the captain’s armband for PSG – did make a point of clapping the home support before making his own way from the pitch.