Kylian Mbappe was delighted to watch Chelsea’s Malo Gusto & RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba perform initiation songs with France.

Castello Lukeba and Malo Gusto receive first French call

France to play Netherlands and Scotland

Sang standing on the dining table as per tradition

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukeba and Gusto were called into the national team to replace the injured duo of Jules Kounde and Axel Disasi. The French team has a tradition that if any player is called up for the first time at Clairefontaine, they have to sing a song standing on the dining table in front of the rest of the squad.

Lukeba and Gusto followed the long-standing ritual and performed before their team-mates which was followed by a sumptuous ovation, especially from Mbappe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukeba chose to sing Sale Sonorite, by Kalash Criminel, while the Chelsea full-back lent his voice to Desole, from Sexion d’Assaut.

WHAT NEXT? France are set to play the Netherlands in a UEFA Euro qualifier on October 13 and will next host Scotland in a friendly four days later.