WATCH: Javier Aguirre leads iconic locker room dance celebration after Mexico defeat USMNT in Gold Cup final

The Mexico head coach and his players celebrated winning the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup with an exuberant locker room dance party

WHAT HAPPENED

After defeating the USMNT 2-1 in the Gold Cup final behind goals from Raúl Jiménez and Edson Álvarez, Mexico's celebrations continued into the locker room where players convinced their 66-year-old coach to perform his now-famous dance routine. Video of the moment quickly circulated online, showing Aguirre in the center of his jubilant players. The group was performing the choreographed dance moves that had previously gone viral when Aguirre was filmed dancing at his son's wedding in 2021.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The locker room celebration caps a remarkable turnaround for Mexico under Aguirre's leadership. After cycling through four managers since the 2022 Qatar World Cup and experiencing disappointing results, Mexico has now claimed both the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup within a six-month span.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Mexico and Aguirre will build on this momentum as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with the United States and Canada. Prior to that, they’ll face Japan on Sept. 6 and then South Korea on Sept. 9 in international friendlies.