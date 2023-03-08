WATCH: 'I'm still here!' - Chelsea boss Graham Potter embraced by Todd Boehly after HUGE Champions League win over Dortmund

Graham Potter was greeted with an embrace from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly in the tunnel following his side's huge win over Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea reach UCL quarter-final

Knock out in-form Dortmund outfit

Boehly delighted with Potter after match

WHAT HAPPENED? Stamford Bridge broke into celebration as Chelsea managed to come from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16, after they breathed a huge sigh of relief at the weekend when narrowly beating Leeds United in the Premier League. A comeback victory over a resurgent Dortmund side felt like a huge step for Potter's side, who have endured a difficult season, and Chelsea co-owner Boehly was keen to let him know just how big a win it was with a hug in the tunnel after full-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter joked after the game, saying "I'm still here" when asked about the embrace with Boehly and claiming that the game was never make or break as suggested.

Speaking to reporters, he reflected positively on the evening: “A fantastic atmosphere, a fantastic evening, the players were tremendous, the supporters were tremendous.

"They had to be against a team that was doing so well. I think over the two games we deserved to go through, it was a special night."

WHAT NEXT? While the Blues wait to see who they will face in the Champions League quarter-finals, their focus now switches to a visit to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on Saturday.