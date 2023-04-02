WATCH: How has he kept that out?! David de Gea produces remarkable DOUBLE SAVE for Man Utd at Newcastle

David de Gea is famed for his shot-stopping ability, and the Manchester United keeper was at his agile best when producing a double save at Newcastle.

Spanish shot-stopper at his agile best

Isak and Willock denied

Lively encounter at St James' Park

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies thought they have created the perfect opportunity in which to break the deadlock with 16 minutes on the clock at St James’ Park, but they were to be denied by a remarkable display from the Spain international blocking their path. Alexander Isak powered a header goalwards, only to see his effort beaten away, with Joe Willock then firing at De Gea as he somehow managed to keep the ball out despite being flat on the floor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle suffered Carabao Cup final heartache against Manchester United in February and were determined to exact revenge for that defeat at Wembley Stadium when facing the Red Devils again in the North East.

WHAT NEXT? De Gea had to be at his best on Tyneside as Newcastle put in a lively first half performance, with a passionate home support urging them forward at every opportunity. The Red Devils’ goal led a charmed life at times, with both teams setting their sights on a top-four finish this season.