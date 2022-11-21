News Matches
J. Grealish

WATCH: Grealish keeps promise and dedicates England goal to superfan with cerebral palsy

Gill Clark
18:40 GMT+3 21/11/2022
Jack Grealish World Cup 2022
Jack Grealish came off the bench and scored England's sixth goal in a huge win over Iran at World Cup 2022.
  • Grealish comes off bench
  • Scores in 6-2 Iran win
  • Celebrates in style

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man City midfielder came off the bench and scored England's final goal in a 6-2 win over Iran at the World Cup on Monday. Grealish celebrated his goal with a dance he had been asked to do by 11-year-old Man City fan Finlay before the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Finlay, who has cerebal palsy, had written to Grealish and told the midfielder he was his hero. Grealish then surprised Finlay by turning up at a training session where he promised the youngster he would use his celebration the next time he scored a goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions have made a superb start to their World Cup campaign and return to action on Friday against the USMNT in Group B.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Saudi Arabia English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Saudi Arabia English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Saudi Arabia English)