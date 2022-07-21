Watch: Gallagher gets Panenka penalty all wrong as Chelsea suffer shootout defeat to MLS new boys Charlotte FC

The England international midfielder fluffed his lines badly during a friendly that saw the Premier League heavyweights come unstuck

Conor Gallagher is desperate to prove his worth at Chelsea after returning to Stamford Bridge from a loan spell at Crystal Palace - but he endured a game to forget against Charlotte FC after getting an attempted Panenka penalty all wrong.

The England international fluffed his lines in a shootout against the MLS expansion side which resulted in the Premier League heavyweights suffering a shock defeat.

The Blues took the lead at Bank of America Stadium through USMNT star Christian Pulisic, but saw Daniel Rios restore parity from the spot in the 92nd minute, leading to a test of nerve from 12 yards – with Gallagher scuffing a tame effort straight down the middle.

Watch Conor Gallagher fail with Panenka penalty

Gallagher’s failure from the spot contributed to Chelsea going down 5-3 on spot-kicks on what proved to be a memorable night for Charlotte.

Wild celebrations

While Thomas Tuchel’s side were left cursing their luck as they step up their preparations for the 2022-23 Premier League season, Charlotte were thrilled to claim a notable scalp during their debut campaign.

The club only played their first competitive game in February, but they are now revelling in victory over the 2021 European champions.

They will hope that victory over Chelsea inspires them to complete a play-off push in the MLS Eastern Conference, as they currently sit just outside of that pack in eighth place, while the Blues will be back in action on Saturday when facing London rivals Arsenal at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.