WATCH: Gabriel Martinelli delivers AGAIN! Arsenal take lead at Anfield thanks to Brazilian's smart finish - assisted by Virgil van Dijk!

Arsenal’s woes at Anfield are well documented, but Gabriel Martinelli got their latest visit to Liverpool off to the perfect start.

Gunners clear at Premier League summit

Title credentials tested on Merseyside

Early goal helps to settle nerves

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have not tasted victory on the red half of Merseyside since September 2012, with a 12-game winless run endured across all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s side are full of confidence at present, though, and started their latest encounter brightly, allowing Bukayo Saka to break from midfield and bundle the ball through to Martinelli off Virgil van Dijk – with the Brazilian then poking into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners found themselves on the front foot early on, with their pace causing Liverpool all kind of problems – with Trent Alexander-Arnold finding himself up against another lively winger in the form of Martinelli just a week after struggling to contain Manchester City star Jack Grealish. Shortly after the Brazil international's opener, he turned provider for fellow countryman Gabriel Jesus to double Arsenal's lead at Anfield. The Gunners failed to close out the victory, though, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ultimately earning Liverpool a 2-2 draw.

WHAT NEXT? Martinelli now has 14 goals to his name this season, with seven of those recorded in his last 10 appearances.