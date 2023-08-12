WATCH: He's forgotten 'Forever Blowing Bubbles' already! Declan Rice caught singing Arsenal anthem 'North London Forever' ahead of Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest

Declan Rice was seen singing famous Arsenal chant North London Forever ahead of his Premier League debut as a Gunner on Saturday afternoon.

Rice seen singing North London Forever

Moved from West Ham to Arsenal for £105m

Made Premier League debut against Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? Former West Ham midfielder was visibly seen singing North London Forever with his Arsenal team-mates ahead of his debut for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following his £105 million move from the Hammers to north London over the summer, Rice seems to have acclimated to Arsenal red rather quickly. The England international made his Premier League debut for the Gunners on Saturday afternoon.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL AND RICE? The 24-year-old will look to make an impact in the Gunners midfield over the first stretch of the campaign as Arsenal looks to improve on their second-place finish in 2022-23.

