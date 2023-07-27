WATCH: Fabio Vieira’s 25-yard rocket seals Arsenal victory over Barcelona in eight-goal thriller

Fabio Vieira scored the pick of the goals for Arsenal in their friendly date with Barcelona as he crashed a 25-yard rocket into the top corner.

Gunners face La Liga giants in the States

Portuguese midfielder scores pick of the goals

Arteta's side now heading back to England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder did not make the impact he had been hoping for at Emirates Stadium in 2022-23, with just three Premier League starts taken in during his debut campaign with the Gunners. He is, however, looking to impress in pre-season and showed what he is capable of when crashing home a spectacular strike from distance against La Liga giants Barca at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vieira’s stunning effort put the finishing touches on an impressive 5-3 victory for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side delivering the perfect response to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester United. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz were also among the goals, while Leandro Trossard bagged a brace.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are now preparing to head back to north London for their Emirates Cup clash with Monaco, before then facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6 and Nottingham Forest six days later in their opening Premier League fixture of 2023-24.