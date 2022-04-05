Watch: Furious Dzeko tells Juventus fan 'stand up if you have the b*lls' as Inter striker is held back by backroom staff
James Westwood
Inter striker Edin Dzeko furiously told a Juventus fan to "stand up if you have the b*lls" and had to be held back by backroom staff during a clash between the two sides at the Allianz Stadium.
Reigning Serie A champions Inter secured a crucial three points in their bid to retain the trophy as they beat arch-rivals Juve 1-0 on Sunday, with a first-half penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu proving to be the difference between the two sides.
Dzeko played 91 minutes before coming off for Robin Gosens, but was seen shouting in the direction of a home supporter after making his way to the substitute's bench.
