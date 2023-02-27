WATCH: David de Gea presented with commemorative Man Utd shirt by Erik ten Hag after breaking clean sheets record

David de Gea was presented with a special Manchester United shirt to commemorate him breaking the club's clean sheet record.

De Gea presented commemorative shirt

Kept 181st clean sheet in Carabao Cup final

Broke Schmeichel’s record

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea bettered Peter Schmeichel’s clean sheet tally after securing another shutout in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. This was the Spaniard's 181st clean sheet for the club.

His commemorative shirt which had the number '181' printed on the back, was presented to him by manager Ten Hag on their flight back to Manchester following the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United bagged their first silverware in six years as they lifted the Carabao Cup for the sixth time in the club's history, beating Newcastle 2-1 in the final. This was also the first major trophy under the tutelage of their Dutch coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side will next face West Ham United in a FA Cup fifth round clash on Wednesday.