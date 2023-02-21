WATCH: Darwin Nunez scores incredible flicked goal vs Real Madrid and electrifies Anfield!

- Salah drives in cross from right wing
- Nunez sprints to meet it
- Backheel flick puts Liverpool ahead
WHAT HAPPENED? The forward had been an injury doubt entering the Champions League last-16 first leg match but showed no sign of being slowed down with his fantastic goal to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. A crowd at Anfield that already sounded up for the occasion roared as Nunez scored his biggest goal to date for the club.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez's strike set the stage for an insane first half, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gifting Liverpool a second goal in the 14th minute with a shockingly poor touch onto the path of Mohamed Salah before Vinicius Junior brought his side back in with two consecutive goals.
WHAT NEXT? It's anyone's guess how this two-legged showdown will go, but early indications are that Real Madrid's habit of being involved in dramatic knockout matches has not died down this year.