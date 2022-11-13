WATCH: Remember me? Dan James returns to haunt Man Utd by equalising for Fulham in Premier League clash

Dan James came back to haunt Manchester United on Sunday, with the Welsh winger netting for Fulham in a Premier League clash with the Red Devils.

Welsh winger spent two years with Red Devils

Left for Leeds and now with Cottagers

Converted from close range in Premier League tie

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old spent two years at Old Trafford between 2019 and 2021, before being offloaded to Leeds. He is now taking in a season-long loan spell at Craven Cottage and registered his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign against familiar opposition as he restored parity in a contest which saw Fulham more than hold their own when playing host to top-four hopefuls.

It just HAD to be, DAN JAMES! 💥



SUPER SUB!! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PEeO0xTKD6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2022

Antonee Robinson starts it and Dan James levels the match at Craven Cottage!



📺; @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #FULMUN pic.twitter.com/M5UM0IcyJv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 13, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James only registered nine goals for United through 74 appearances and was allowed to move on after slipping behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in the Red Devils pecking order.

WHAT NEXT? Fulham have impressed since returning to the top-flight, having become something of a yo-yo club, and will be hoping that the World Cup break allows them to iron out any faults that Marco Silva is still working on.