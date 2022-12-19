WATCH: Cyclist captures incredible World Cup final celebrations in Buenos Aires after Argentina seal victory

A cyclist passing through Buenos Aires, Argentina captured the scenes that immediately followed Gonzalo Montiel winning his country the World Cup.

Argentina win first World Cup in 36 years

Cyclist captured moment it was confirmed

Buenos Aires erupts with cheers

WHAT HAPPENED? After a tense 3-3 draw over 120 minutes of simply incredible footballing action, Argentina were confirmed as 2022 World Cup winners when Montiel fired in to win them the penalty shootout. Footage from a cyclist passing through Buenos Aires, the country's capital, from the moment he scored the winner has surfaced on social media, with supporters taking to the streets in huge numbers after a deafening collective roar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Winning the World Cup is everything to Argentina, who had to wait 36 years to reclaim their crown. The main storyline was delivered by Lionel Messi, though, with Qatar 2022 being his final chance at lifting the one trophy that had eluded him. The reaction from the streets of the capital is testament to just how much it means to the entire nation.

WHAT NEXT? Lionel Scaloni's side now enter the 2024 Copa America as 2021 holders and as the world champions. Messi, meanwhile, will continue to don the blue and white stripes of Argentina for a little longer, confirming after the game that he isn't retiring just yet.