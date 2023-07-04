Cristiano Ronaldo has been staying in shape during his summer holidays, with some dance moves being mixed into his weightlifting routine.

Forward looking to stay in shape

Enjoying his summer break

Preparing for 2023-24 campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now 38 years of age, but he has always kept himself in the best possible shape and offered no indication that retirement will be on the cards any time soon. Ronaldo works as hard as anybody, with the Portuguese superstar pumping iron and throwing some shapes during a family break in Italy alongside partner Georgina Rodriguez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been enjoying plenty of down time since the 2022-23 campaign came to a close, with the all-time leading scorer and most-capped player in the history of men’s international football taking in breaks on a luxury yacht and in a lavish villa.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo ended last season empty-handed after moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr midway through the campaign, following his release by Manchester United, and he will be joined in the Middle East for 2023-24 by a host of fellow household names – including the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves.