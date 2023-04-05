WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the years with ELECTRIFYING burst of pace and stunning left-foot finish for Al-Nassr

James Hunsley
|
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-NassrGetty
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl Adalah vs Al NassrPro League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fine brace in Al-Nassr's 5-0 romping at Al-Adalah on Tuesday, the second of which showcased a familiar piece of skill.

  • Ronaldo rolled back the years with strike
  • Goal added to first-half penalty
  • Al-Nassr ran out comfortable 5-0 winners

WHAT HAPPENED? Just over the hour mark and with his side already 2-0 up, Ronaldo stood up the unfortunate Al-Adalah defender before beating him for pace down the left-hand side and flashing a ferocious shot into the far corner. The Portugal star capped it off with his famous 'nap' celebration, as Al-Nassr took total control of their Saudi Pro League matchup.

🏆 TOP STORY: Luis Enrique heads to Chelsea for talks

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Is it time for Klopp to leave Liverpool?

🚨 MUST READ: Why Man Utd should get rid of De Gea

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 66th-minute strike added to a penalty in the first-half, which broke the deadlock five minutes before the break. A VAR check adjudged that Abdulelah Al-Amri had been brought down in the build-up, leaving Ronaldo with the chance to step up and send goalkeeper Milan Mijatovic the wrong way.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 5-0 victory makes it three successive wins in all competitions for Al-Nassr, and their captain will lead them out next when they travel to Al-Fayha on Sunday.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

183349 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 27%Karim Benzema
  • 30%Erling Haaland
  • 5%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 11%Victor Osimhen
183349 Votes