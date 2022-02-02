Watch: Coutinho scores trademark goal for Brazil against Paraguay in 4-0 World Cup qualifying win

Philippe Coutinho scored a trademark goal from outside the box to put Brazil up by two in an eventual 4-0 win over Paraguay in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

His strike came in his second match back with the national team following a hiatus of more than a year.

Coutinho recently joined Aston Villa from Barcelona at club level and is hoping to revive his career in 2022.

Watch Coutinho score trademark goal vs Paraguay

Coutinho received the ball from Marquinhos in the attacking midfield area and didn't hesitate to drive a shot towards goal, with his effort looping out of the goalkeeper's reach.

The strike was reminiscent of many of his goals throughout his career, particularly at his Liverpool best.