Watch: Courtois frustrates former club with wonder save after being booed as Real Madrid beat Chelsea

Karim Benzema may have picked up all the plaudits during Real Madrid's 3-1 Champions League defeat of Chelsea on Wednesday, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also impressed to keep his former club at bay.

Courtois came to the fore with a stunning save to keep out Cesar Azpilicueta and maintain Madrid's healthy winning margin.

The Belgian keeper was roundly booed by Chelsea fans unhappy at his acrimonious exit to Madrid, with Courtois refusing to train for the Blues towards the end of his time there, however he answered the naysayers with a stunning stop.

Thibaut Courtois back at Stamford Bridge pulling off worldie saves! 🧤❌



That one could be vital in the tie... #UCL pic.twitter.com/HiD5rxAMrp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022

COURTOIS. WHAT A SAVE. 🧱 pic.twitter.com/yIT0DCFgJl — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 6, 2022

What did the goalkeeper say after the game?

"It’s a good victory at a ground that’s always difficult to come to," the Belgium No 1 told reporters after the final whistle.

"We started well against a team who are very intense. We created chances, hit the crossbar, then scored two goals, then we missed two others.

"[Chelsea's] goal was a pity. I managed to get a touch but not well enough to stop it but then we started the second half directly with a goal.

"We can't think it’s done. Football is like this, an early goal from them can get them back in the game. We have to play our game with our fans pushing us on like against Paris and play as if we were level and needing to win the game."

