WATCH: Comeback kid! Edwards bags exquisite individual goal on Tottenham return

The ex-Tottenham youngster has come back to north London to make his former side pay for letting him leave.

Played in 2-0 win earlier this season

Netted opener at Tottenham in second game

Two goals and two assists in group stage

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs will be majorly ruing the decision to let Marcus Edwards leave the club after his 13 years of service in the club's academy. After playing a key role in Sporting's 2-0 victory against Tottenham earlier in the group stage, he went one better with a brilliant run and finish on his return to north London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The excellent strike from the 23-year-old gives Sporting a great chance of progressing to the knockouts as Group D winners. At the time of writing, they lead the group ahead of second-placed Tottenham and their final game is at home against Frankfurt next week.

WHAT NEXT FOR EDWARDS? Having stood out of the Portuguese side in this season's Champions League so far, his agent might be fielding a few phone calls from English clubs hoping to bring him to the Premier League. Although, given the success he has enjoyed with Sporting, it would take a decent offer to prise him away from Lisbon.