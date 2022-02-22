Watch: Chilwell soaked by sprinklers as Chelsea players parade Club World Cup trophy
Ryan Tolmich
Ben Chilwell was left soaked as Chelsea's parade of the Club World Cup trophy was disrupted by the Stamford Bridge sprinklers
Chelsea recently won the trophy by beating Palmeiras in the final, Kai Havertz scoring a late winner from the penalty spot.
Chilwell, who looks set to miss the rest of the season, was among the Chelsea players to show off the club's new trophy ahead of Tuesday's clash with Lille, but he was met with a surprise as the sprinklers turned on during the celebration.
Watch: Chilwell gets soaked
