News Matches
Iran

WATCH: Screamer! Cheshmi breaks Wales hearts with stunning stoppage-time strike

Peter McVitie
15:20 GMT+3 25/11/2022
Roozbeh Cheshmi Iran Wales World Cup 2022
A late stunner from Roozbeh Cheshmi helped fire Iran to a 2-0 win against Wales in Friday's World Cup clash.
  • Cheshmi fired in beautiful opening goal
  • Broke deadlock eight minutes into stoppage time
  • Iran went on to win 2-0 against Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender was perfectly placed to pounce on a poor clearance from Wales midfielder Joe Allen and sent the ball sailing past Wales goalkeeper Joe Ward eight minutes into stoppage time in the second half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wales' misery was made even worse three minutes later, when Ramin Rezaeian doubled Iran's lead to secure the three points. The result sees Iran move up to second in the group on three points ahead of England's clash with United States on Friday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR IRAN AND WALES? The winners of today's game go on to face United States in their final game of the group, while Wales go into their clash with England in need of a win.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Saudi Arabia English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Saudi Arabia English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Saudi Arabia English)