WATCH: Chelsea, are you watching?! Captain America Christian Pulisic takes armband & bags a brace as USMNT see off Mexico in dramatic Nations League semi-final

Christian Pulisic remains a talismanic figure for the United States, with two goals recorded in a thrilling Nations League clash with Mexico.

United States into the final

Skipper leads the way

Club struggles shrugged off

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT is through to the final of the CONCACAF competition, where they will face northern neighbours Canada, after seeing off El Tri 3-0 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Ricardo Pepi put the finishing touches to that convincing win late on, but it was Pulisic who paved the way for progress to be made as he netted either side of half-time – with two well-taken finishes allowing him to put the U.S. in complete control.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic may have endured a testing 2022-23 campaign at club level, but he has offered another timely reminder to Chelsea of what he is capable of – with more goals recorded in one international outing against Mexico than he managed across the entire domestic season with Premier League giants at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT? There has been plenty of speculation to suggest that Pulisic could be moved on by Chelsea in the summer transfer window, as he enters the final year of his contract in west London, but the 24-year-old forward still has plenty to offer and may yet be able to convince new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino of his worth.