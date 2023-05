Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations were cut short amid chaotic scenes as Espanyol fans invaded the pitch and tried to get into the tunnel.

Barca secured the Spanish league crown on Sunday when they won 4-2 at Espanyol in the Catalan derby.

The visiting team celebrated by dancing around the centre circle but they soon had to rush off the field as the home fans made it onto the field.

Some fans appeared to get down the tunnel, while others threw chairs and railings at security staff trying to block the way to the locker rooms.

