WATCH: Champions again! Man City lift Premier League trophy for the fifth time in six seasons

Manchester City are Premier League champions, with Pep Guardiola’s side getting their hands on a trophy they have grown accustomed to hoisting aloft.

Another dominant campaign from Guardiola's side

Title party thrown at the Etihad Stadium

Potential treble remains on the cards

WHAT HAPPENED? The Citizens have been the dominant force in English football over recent years, with a domestic crown captured for the fifth time in the space of six glittering seasons – and for the third consecutive campaign. A title party was thrown at the Etihad Stadium during the club’s final home game – against Chelsea – with players, coaches and supporters revelling in another notable triumph for a club that continues to fend off challenges from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City still have two more Premier League fixtures to take in this season, away at Brighton and Brentford, with it likely that they will once again surge beyond the 90-point mark. Working out how to stop their charge towards another success in 2023-24 is the poser facing ambitious rivals heading towards the summer transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? With another title in the bag, treble-chasing City are in a position to rest and rotate ahead of a FA Cup final derby date with neighbours Manchester United on June 3 and a Champions League showpiece with Inter a week later.